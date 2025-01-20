Boy found dead with broken rib cage in Nashik; cops probe 'unnatural act' link

Nashik, Jan 20 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy was found dead in the duct of an under-construction building in Maharashtra's Nashik, with a senior official on Monday stating that he was subjected to some "unnatural act".

The boy's body was found in Gandharva Nagri area late Sunday night, as per police.

"The post mortem was carried out today. As per the report, he died due to breaking of back side of rib cage. Some unnatural act has been done with him. The process to register a case (based on these findings) is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police Monica Raut told reporters.

"Upnagar police are investigating the case and three teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. An accidental death report (ADR) was registered earlier as we did not know the cause of death," the DCP added.

The child's father is a security guard, while his mother works as domestic help, police said. PTI COR BNM