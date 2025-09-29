Boy from MP's Chhindwara dies of suspected kidney infection; 7th such fatality in 22 days

Chhindwara, Sep 29 (PTI) A four-year-old boy from Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh has died due to a suspected kidney infection during treatment at a hospital in Nagpur in adjoining Maharashtra, said officials on Monday.

With this, the suspected kidney infection has claimed the lives of seven children from Chhindwara in the last 22 days as authorities grappled with rising number of such cases, they said.

The boy, Vikas Yaduvanshi, a resident of Dighawani village in Chhindwara district, died in the Nagpur hospital on Saturday and his last rites were performed at his native place the next day, the officials informed.

The deaths have been reported mainly from Tamia and adjoining Koylanchal areas, about 55 km from the district headquarters, where several other children are undergoing treatment at private hospitals, they said.

Chhindwara collector Shailendra Singh said government doctors have been instructed to provide the best possible medical care to children showing symptoms of the infection and remain fully proactive.

"Patients requiring immediate advanced treatment should be referred to AIIMS Nagpur (about 150 km from the area). If needed, arrangements for the Madhya Pradesh government's 'PM Shri Air Ambulance Service' will be made to airlift patients to save lives," he told PTI.

The bureaucrat said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav spoke to him over the phone and asked him to ensure prompt and best treatment to patients.

District hospital paediatrician Dr Deepak Patel said seven children -- aged between one and seven years -- have succumbed to the infection so far.

A team from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), New Delhi, recently surveyed the affected areas and collected samples for testing, he added.

"A health department team from Bhopal also collected water samples from households. These have been sent to a laboratory in Pune. The exact cause of the deaths will be known after reports arrive," Dr Patel said.

Acting Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Naresh Gunnade said the first suspected case of the infection was reported on August 24 followed by the first death on September 7.

According to officials, the initial symptoms included high fever and difficulty in urinating.

Residents of affected villages remain anxious as authorities continue efforts to identify the source of the infection and curb further casualties.

At present, seven kids -- three in Chhindwara district and four in Nagpur -- are under treatment and their condition was out of danger, stated the officials. PTI COR LAL RSY