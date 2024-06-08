Boy, his uncle killed, five injured as car hits them in Gujarat's Surat

Surat, Jun 8 (PTI) A boy and his uncle were killed and five others injured after a car rammed into a group of persons sitting by the roadside in Surat city of Gujarat, police said Saturday.

The accident took place around 11.30 pm on Friday on the city's outer ring road, an Utran police station official said.

"The driver of the car lost control over the vehicle, due to which it veered off the road and ploughed into a group of people sitting by the roadside," he said.

An eight-year-old child, identified as Viyan, and his 32-year-old uncle Sanket Bavaria were killed in the accident, he added.

Police inspector A D Mahant said the car was coming from Ahmedabad when its driver dozed off.

"When he suddenly became aware and found the car going out of the way, he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, due to which its speed increased. As a result, the car rammed into a group of people from a nearby locality who were sitting there. Two of them died on the spot, and five were rushed to a hospital," the police officer said.

The car also damaged two two-wheelers that were parked there, he said.

The car driver, identified as Yagnesh Gohil (40), was arrested, Mahant said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI COR KA NP