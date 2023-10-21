Boy injured during bursting of firecrackers in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy was injured during bursting of firecrackers, which is banned in the national capital, by unknown persons in north-east Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Saturday.

According to a police official, the boy was walking near his house on the main road in Shastri Park when the incident took place on October 15.

The boy received an injury on his right eye, after which his parents admitted him to AIIMS. He was discharged from the hospital on October 17.

The boy's father, a businessman, informed the local police about the incident on October 20.

Police said a case of negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance and causing hurt by an act endangering life has been registered in this regard.

"Efforts are being made to identify the culprit. CCTV footages in the area are being looked into," a police officer said. PTI ALK MNK MNK MNK