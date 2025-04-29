Boy injured in 'Pushpa 2' screening stampede shifted to neurorehab centre

Hyderabad, Apr 29 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy who was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following injuries suffered in a stampede during the screening of actor Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa 2' last year, was shifted to a neurorehabilitation centre on Tuesday.

Sritej was moved to the centre for continuing neurorehab services, the hospital KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said in a release.

The boy is taking oral feeds and does not require oxygen or respiratory support, it said.

Following the stampede on December 4 last year, the boy was rushed to the hospital after police and bystanders had performed CPR on him.

Doctors had said among other issues, his sensorium was impaired.

He has been receiving treatment in the hospital since then.

The boy's 35-year-old mother died in the same stampede.

Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13 in connection with the stampede case and released from jail on December 14 after the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail. He was granted regular bail later.

Allu Arjun and makers of the film 'Pushpa' had extended financial assistance of Rs 2 crore for the family of the boy.

The Telangana government had also announced financial assistance to the family.