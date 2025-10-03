Boy kidnapped by neighbour in Delhi's Krishna Nagar rescued in Gujarat, 1 held

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) A three-year-old boy, who was kidnapped by a neighbour from Delhi’s Krishna Nagar, has been rescued from a railway station in Gujarat, police said on Friday.

The accused was arrested following an interstate operation carried out in coordination with the Gujarat Railway Police, they added.

According to the police, the case was registered on September 15 after a woman, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, reported that her neighbour, Sudhir Kumar Thakur, had deceitfully taken away her son on the pretext of providing medical treatment.

The complainant told police that Thakur had befriended her about two months ago and had even proposed marriage a month earlier. However, she rejected the proposal, citing her responsibility towards her child and younger sisters.

"Enraged by the refusal, the accused kidnapped the child on September 14. After the complaint, a team was immediately formed to investigate the case," said a senior police officer.

Over 30 CCTV footages from the locality were scanned to trace the accused. His call detail records indicated that he was moving along railway routes towards Bihar. Accordingly, teams were dispatched to Aara in Bihar, but he kept changing locations to avoid arrest.

The breakthrough came when the complainant managed to connect with the accused through a social media video call. During the conversation, the police noticed the background of Surat railway station.

"Based on this lead, a team was rushed to Surat and coordinated with the GRP. Teams apprehended Thakur from Surat railway station, and the kidnapped boy was rescued," the officer added.

The child was taken into protective custody and handed over to his family. The accused was produced before a court in Surat, where Delhi Police obtained his transit remand. He was later produced before a local court in Delhi and sent to judicial custody.

Thakur hails from Bihar's Aara district and has no previous criminal record. PTI BM HIG