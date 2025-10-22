Boy kidnapped from Delhi's BSA Hospital rescued, woman held

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) A four-year-old boy who was kidnapped from BSA Hospital in Delhi's Rohini was rescued and a woman who allegedly abducted the child arrested, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, a PCR call reporting the kidnapping was received at 6.36 am on October 20 from Shahzad.

"He alleged that his four-year-old son had been taken away by an unknown woman from the hospital premises. A case was immediately registered and further investigation was launched," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said.

A team was formed and they began scanning CCTV footage from the hospital and nearby areas. Around 2.50 am, a woman was seen playing with the boy, and by 3 am, she was spotted leaving the hospital with him through the main gate, he said.

Subsequent footage showed her boarding an auto-rickshaw. The team traced the auto driver, who revealed that he had dropped the woman in Libaspur.

"Acting on the information, police raided the location and apprehended the woman identified as Jyoti. The boy was found safe and reunited with his parents by 9 am. The boy was traced within three hours of his kidnapping," the DCP said.

During interrogation, Jyoti told police that she often visited the hospital for asthma treatment and felt drawn to the boy, as neither she nor her brother had a son, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI BM BM NB NB