Boy kidnapped in broad daylight in TN, rescued within hours

Vellore, Sep 24 (PTI) A three-and-a-half-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight in Gudiyatham on Wednesday but was safely rescued within hours, police said.

In the CCTV footage, a white sedan was seen stopping near the child’s home. A helmeted individual emerged, snatched the boy from his father, and sped away after throwing chilli powder into the father’s face.

Based on the father’s complaint, Gudiyatham police formed special teams to trace the culprits. Within hours, they found the child abandoned in Madhanur and rescued him safely.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the kidnappers left the child and fled, police said.

"Investigations are going on. We are trying to ascertain the motive behind the incident," a police official told PTI.

The boy’s grandmother, N Mala, lauded the police for their swift action, saying the quick rescue brought relief to the family.

"We wanted to somehow save our child.Thankfully, he was rescued within hours. Thanks to media and public who helped us to save the child," she told reporters.

The woman said the perpetrators should be brought to book.

"Those involved in the kidnapping should be identified and police should take action against them," she urged. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH