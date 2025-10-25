Boy kidnapped, killed in Kanpur; accused held

Kanpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) A six-year-old boy who was kidnapped from outside his house in Barra locality of Kanpur's Hardev Nagar was found dead on Friday, the police said as they arrested the accused, who lived in the same area.

Ayush Sonkar, son of Makhan Sonkar, disappeared around 3 pm on Friday while he was playing outside his home. His family launched a search before alerting the Barra police, who also began searching for the missing child, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chowdhary said three police teams were formed, and CCTV footage from the area was thoroughly examined.

"In the footage, Ayush was seen walking with a local youth, later identified as Shivam Saxena, who was later spotted returning alone," the officer said.

Following an extensive search, the boy's body was recovered. A forensic team inspected the site, and the body was sent for post-mortem.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the accused and the victim's family lived in the same house as tenants and had a history of disputes.

The police suspect that personal enmity and resentment towards the child's mother may have motivated the crime.

"Initial findings point to strangulation as the cause of death. The exact cause will be confirmed after the post-mortem report," DCP Chowdhary told reporters.

Saxena has been arrested and further investigations are underway. PTI COR CDN NB NB