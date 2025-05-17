Boy killed, 2 injured in suspected mortar blast in Assam

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) A boy was killed and two others were injured when a suspected mortar went off while they were playing with it in Assam's Tamulpur district on Saturday, police said.

Two boys had found the explosive in a water body in their village near the India-Bhutan border, they said.

"As they were playing with it, the explosive went off. One of the boys was killed on the spot, while the second boy and another woman who was nearby sustained injuries," a police officer said.

The two injured were taken to the hospital, and both are stated to be out of danger, he added.

An investigation has been started to ascertain where the explosive might have come from, the officer said.

Initial probe has indicated that it could have originated from an Army shooting range situated a few kilometre away. PTI SSG SSG SOM