Boy killed, 8 injured as truck skids off road in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, Apr 27 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy from Nepal was killed while eight people, including two infants, were injured after a tipper truck they were travelling in veered off the road on Sunday and fell onto another road below in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, police said on Sunday.

The accident happened in the afternoon when the driver lost control of the truck and it rolled down the slopes of the road in Dumehar in Kandaghat, killing the boy on the spot, they said.

The accident was noticed by locals who informed the police.

A police team from Kandaghat reached the spot rescued the injured and recovered the dead body. The injured were taken to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) where they are undergoing treatment.

Superintendent of Police SP) Solan Gaurav Singh said police are conducting an investigation into the accident.