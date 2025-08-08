Boy killed after school van overturns in Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar, Aug 8 (PTI) An 8-year-old boy was killed while another child was injured on Friday when a van carrying school children overturned after one of its tyres burst, police here said.

The van was carrying eleven children at the time of the accident, police said.

"The tyre of the van carrying children burst, due to which it overturned. A boy was killed and another child was injured," a police official from Jhajjar said.

After the accident, the locals rushed to the rescue and helped the children. Further investigation is underway, he added.