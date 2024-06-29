Boy killed by crocodile

Bhubaneswar, Jun 29 (PTI) An eight-year boy was killed by a crocodile in Odisha's Angul district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the boy went to the Mahanadi river at Tikarpada to clean himself after using the toilet. As soon as he entered the river, the crocodile attacked him and dragged him away.

Locals and fire brigade personnel started a search for the boy. Later, his body was fished out from another location on the bank of Mahanadi.

Expressing grief over the incident, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced a Rs 6 lakh compensation for the family members of the deceased, an official statement said.

Tikarpada is a wildlife sanctuary and home for endangered gharials (crocodiles). PTI BBM BBM RG