Minor boy mauled to death by lion in Gujarat's Amreli district

Amreli: A seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a lion in Amreli district of Gujarat, forest department officials said on Wednesday.

Two lions roaming in the area, which is close to the Gir National Park, were captured following the Tuesday morning incident.

Rahul Baraiya, the boy, was attacked by a lion at Paniya village when he was going to the river to fetch water, an official said.

His badly mangled body was found later.

Forest officials cordoned off the area and captured two lions, said Deputy Conservator of Forests Jayant Patel.

They were taken to the Krankach Animal Care Center for examination, he said.