Boy killed in cylinder blast

Bengaluru, Aug 15 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy died and 12 persons were injured in a cylinder blast here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at Chinnayanpalya of Wilson Garden, Central Bengaluru, a tightly packed predominantly residential neighbourhood where houses abut each other.

Adu Godi Police said the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

"Rescue work is still going on," an official said.

According to Fire Department sources, the cylinder blast resulted in the collapse of 8-10 houses.

A cylinder leak is suspected to have caused the explosion. PTI JR SA