Boy killed in leopard attack in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday evening in a leopard attack here, police said.

Nitesh Pratap Singh, Circle Officer (CO) of the area, said the incident occurred around 7:30 pm when the boy, identified as Harsh (8), was filling water from a tap outside his home.

The leopard attacked him and fled after locals raised an alarm.

Harsh was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the officer said.

The attack comes days after a leopard killed a 12-year-old girl in Kandra Wali on September 5. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG