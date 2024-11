Mangaluru (Karnataka), Nov 18 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy reportedly died after lightning struck him when he was sitting outside his house in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday evening at Kedila village in Buntwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.

Subodh was shifted to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. PTI COR AMP KH