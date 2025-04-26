Boy killed in road accident in Himachal's Una, sister seriously injured

Una (HP), Apr 26 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy was killed and his elder sister was seriously injured after their autorickshaw overturned while the driver was trying to avoid hitting an animal that suddenly came in front of it on the Amb-Una highway here on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Kuthiyadi in the morning.

The autorickshaw was returning from Dera Baba Badbhaag Singh Ji Maidi to Kurukshetra in Haryana when the animal suddenly walked in front of it. The driver lost control of the autorickshaw while trying to avoid hitting the animal and the vehicle overturned, police said.

Rubal and his sister Akriti (11), both of whom were travelling in the autorickshaw with their mother and grandparents, were seriously injured in the incident. The remaining occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, sustained minor injuries, they said.

The children were rushed to the Amb Civil Hospital, where Rubal died during treatment. Akriti was referred to the Una Regional Hospital, they said.

Amb police station in-charge Anil Upadhyay said a case has been registered in the matter.