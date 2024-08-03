Boy killed in road accident in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 3 (PTI) A boy was killed and his father suffered injuries when the two-wheeler they were travelling in was involved in a collision with a car, police said on Saturday.

The car driver was allegedly found to be in an inebriated state.

The car and the two wheeler, travelling in opposite directions, collided, police said.

The boy (7) was declared brought dead at a hospital and his father's condition was stated to be serious, they said.

The car driver, a 22-year-old college student, was taken into custody, they added.