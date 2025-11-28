Boy killed in wild elephant attack in Uttarakhand

Rishikesh, Nov 28 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after being attacked by a wild elephant near Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, forest officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, a family was going to their home in Jolly Grant area through the unpaved path of Kaluwala forest on a scooter when suddenly an elephant intercepted them, Thana Forest Range Officer Natthi Lal Doval said.

He said that the elephant picked up the boy, Kunal Thakur, who was sitting between his parents on the scooter, with its trunk and began throwing him to the ground.

After some time, the elephant left him and went into the forest, he said, adding that the boy was rushed to Jolly Grant Hospital, where doctors declared him. PTI DPT NB