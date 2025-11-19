Boy killed, mother and two passengers hurt as bus hits passengers

Nashik, Nov 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old boy died while his mother and two others were seriously injured when an ST bus ploughed into passengers at the Sinnar bus stand in Nashik district on Wednesday, police said.

Prima facie, the incident occurred due to the brake failure when the driver was parking the vehicle at a platform.

The deceased boy, identified as Adarsh Borhade, was standing on the platform with his mother, Gauri Borhade (30), and other passengers.

The bus driver has been detained, police said. PTI COR NSK