Boy killed, mother injured as scooter collides with tractor in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed and his mother seriously injured after their scooter collided with a tractor in Guwahati on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in the Hatigaon area of the city when the class 1 student was returning home from school with his mother, they said.

"Her scooter hit a tractor, and both of them fell," an official said.

The boy, Chayan Ahmed, sustained fatal injuries, while the mother was admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, he said.

"We are investigating the incident, and if negligence is found, action will be taken," he added.