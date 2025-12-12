Boy killed, mother injured in road accident in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 12 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was killed and his mother injured in a road accident in Guwahati on Friday, police said.

The accident happened in the Hatigaon area of the city when the class 1 student was returning home from school with his mother on a scooter, they said.

"Their scooter came face-to-face with a vehicle while overtaking a tractor, and both of them fell. A tyre of the tractor hit the boy's head, leading to his death," an official said.

The boy was identified as Chayan Ahmed. His mother is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said.

The driver of the tractor, engaged in a Public Works Department project, has been absconding. PTI SSG SOM