Boy killed, two others injured in accident in Puri

Bhubaneswar, Jan 2 (PTI) A minor boy was killed, and two other persons were seriously injured after an SUV hit the scooter in which they were travelling on Grand Road in Puri town on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sreyansh Dey (5) of Puri town, while another boy and a man, who were injured in the accident, are under treatment at Puri hospital, the police said.

According to the police, an SUV hit the scooter from behind and dragged it for some distance on the Grand Road leading to Jagannath temple.

The police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured persons and admitted them to hospital. The body was sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is in progress, the police said. PTI BBM BBM RG