Boy kills self after being scolded by father in UP's Saharanpur: Police

Saharanpur (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy took his own life on Saturday after being scolded by his father in the Deoband area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said Umar, a Class-5 student, was the son of Shamsher, a grocery shop owner in the Sarai Peerzadagaan neighbourhood.

Shamsher had asked Umar to bring some items for the shop. When Umar refused, he scolded him, the SP said.

"Distressed by the reprimand, Umar went to the kitchen on the upper floor of their house and hanged himself with a scarf from a grill above the door. The family found out about the incident shortly afterwards," the officer said.

Police arrived at the scene on receiving information about the incident.

After completing the necessary formalities, the body was handed over to the boy's family, police said.