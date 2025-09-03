Boy mauled to death by leopard in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A six-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard near his home here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Ramdas Wali village on Tuesday night when the boy, identified as Kanishk, had gone to a nearby shop around 8 pm, Mandawali police station in-charge Rampratap Singh said.

The leopard attacked him after emerging from nearby fields but fled when locals raised an alarm.

Kanishk was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead. His body has been sent for post-mortem examination, Singh added. PTI COR KIS HIG HIG