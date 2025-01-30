Boy missing from Delhi juvenile home traced after 2 years

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) A boy missing for two years from a children's home in Delhi has been traced by the Delhi Police, an officer said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police had announced a Rs 20,000 reward for any information leading to his whereabouts, he said.

The child, then 16, went missing on August 19, 2022, along with another boy from an NGO-run children's home. Despite extensive searches, no clues were found.

Investigators scoured railway stations, bus stands, construction sites, and hotels, believing the missing boy -- now an adult -- could be anywhere in the city.

Police said that on Wednesday a tip-off about a boy matching the description working at a hotel was received. The team tracked him to a house in Dakshinpuri, Delhi.

During questioning, the boy revealed that he was initially found homeless in Kolkata and placed in a Delhi children's home in 2018.

A family had claimed he was their missing child, but a biological test ruled out the match.

Later, he and another boy voluntarily left the home and separated. Afraid he might be punished for breaking the rules, he went into hiding. PTI BM BM VN VN