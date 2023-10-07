Boy pretending to hang himself accidentally dies in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 7 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy, pretending to hang himself while playing with his friends, accidentally died in a village here, a police official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

Anand (13), the deceased, was playing with his younger brother and some other children when the incident in Madhopur village in Rasra police station area, the official said.

Some children were playing among themselves on Friday evening when Anand had a dispute with his younger brother David, said Circle officer of Rasra Mohammad Fahim Qureshi.

Anand took the help of a sack kept nearby and climbed a tree, and made a noose from a towel and hung it from a branch in the tree, the CO said.

Advertisment

However, Anand's foot slipped and he lost balance and died, he added.

The children present there raised an alarm, and some villagers reached the spot but by then Anand had died, Qureshi said.

Anand was a student of class 5 in a private school in Amhar area. At the time of the incident, Anand's parents were away at work.

Advertisment

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination, police said. Village head Pramod Kumar told PTI that Anand has two brothers and a sister.

Kumar told that Anand's father Chhote Lal and his mother Ramavati Devi work as labourers. The financial condition of Chhote Lal's family is not good, and the family lives in a tin shed house, he said.

Speaking to PTI, Rasra MLA Uma Shankar Singh expressed sadness over the incident. Singh said that he will soon meet the victim's family and work on providing financial assistance to them. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY