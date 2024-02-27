Boy rapes 5-year-old girl in Indore, victim hospitalised in critical condition

Indore, Feb 27 (PTI) A boy allegedly raped a five-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday, in which she suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The police have detained the boy, while the girl's condition is critical, they said.

"The boy, claiming to be a minor, took the five-year-old girl to an isolated place in Heera Nagar area and brutally raped her," an official said.

The age of the boy is being verified as the police suspect that he is an adult, he said.

Following the incident, the badly injured girl was admitted to the Government Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Indore, the official added.

Talking to PTI, MYH Superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said, "The girl was admitted to our hospital in a critical condition. The expert surgeons are operating on her." PTI HWP ADU NP