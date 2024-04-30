Boy rescued from drowning in Karnataka

Udupi (Karnataka), Apr 30 (PTI) A12-year-old boy from Chikkaballapur city was rescued from drowning at the Vadabendeshwara beach on the Malpe Sea coast on Tuesday, police said.

The lifeguards on duty spotted Shreyas sinking and crying for help. They launched the jet ski vehicle and rescued him from drowning.

The boy was later taken to the hospital where he was treated for exhaustion and was discharged within a few hours. The family has left for their hometown, a senior police official said.

According to the lifeguards, despite the district administration and police putting up warning signboards, the visitors get into the sea and get caught in the waves. PTI COR AMP KH