Boy rescued in time after window grill of balcony gives way

Thane, Jan 2 (PTI) A seven-year-old boy in Kalyan town of Maharashtra had a narrow escape on Thursday evening as the window grill he was playing on broke but a quick response by alert neighbors and the fire department saved him.

Vansh Landge was playing on the grill of the balcony of his second-floor flat when it suddenly gave way and he was left dangling precariously.

His parents were not at home at the time of the incident.

His screams drew the attention of neighbors, who rushed to the flat and held onto the grill to prevent it from crashing to the ground.

Fire brigade personnel arrived soon, and rescued Vansh.

The boy did not sustain any injuries. "It was a close call, but thanks to the neighbors’ prompt action and the fire brigade’s expertise, a major tragedy was averted," said a fire department spokesperson. PTI COR KRK