Boy rescued within an hour of abduction in J-K's Ganderbal; accused held

Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday rescued a boy within an hour of his abduction and arrested the accused, an official said.

A complaint was lodged at Lar police station after a man claimed his nephew had been kidnapped by unknown persons from near his residence at Chanthan Gulabpora around 06:30 pm.

Acting promptly, a case under relevant sections was registered and investigation was taken up, the police spokesman said.

A special investigation team was constituted and swift action, coordinated efforts, and technical and ground-level investigation led to the recovery of the boy within an hour of the incident, he said.

"During the operation, the accused person identified as Ishfaq Ahmad Teeli, a resident of Kurhama, was arrested. The vehicle used in the commission of the offence was also seized near Barsoo Chowk," he added. PTI MIJ ARB ARB