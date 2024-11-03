Boy run over by tractor-trolley in UP

Banda (UP), Nov 3 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was crushed to death by a tractor-trolley after he fell on the road while riding a bicycle here on Sunday, police said.

Circle Officer (city) Rajiv Pratap Singh said two children riding a bicycle fell on the road in front of a tractor-trolley while returning from Kanya Bhoj this afternoon in Ganchha Ghat village Of the two children, Lalman died on the spot after being crushed by the tractor-trolley, he said.

The driver of the tractor-trolley fled from the spot after the accident, the police said.

Singh added that the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB NB