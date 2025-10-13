Boy 'sexually assaulted' by children's home supervisor in Hyderabad; case registered

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) A 10-year-old boy at the state-run children's home in Saidabad here was allegedly sexually assaulted by a supervisor of the facility, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly sexually assaulted the boy on multiple occasions since May this year, and the victim disclosed the matter to his mother when he recently returned home for Dussehra vacation, they said.

Based on the complaint by the boy's mother, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the Supervisor on October 11.

An official said they were investigating the allegations that the accused might have sexually assaulted other inmates also at the home.

The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is on, police added.