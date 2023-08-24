Boy sodmised by 8 school students in UP's Shamli, case registered

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) A minor boy of the Navodaya Vidyalaya was allegedly sodomised after being beaten up by eight students of the school hostel in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The victim's family lodged a police complaint on Wednesday alleging that he was sodomised by eight boys in the hostel who beat him up and threatened him with dire consequences on August 17.

They had allegedly sodomised the minor on July 25 as well and the police are investigating the matter.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek told reporters that a case had been registered against the eight juveniles on the complaint of the victim's family and the victim sent for medical examination.

Meanwhile, the eight accused have been suspended for 15 days and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident by the school management. PTI COR SAB AS CK VN VN