Boy stabbed in Delhi's Kabir Nagar, case registered

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by unidentified people in northeast Delhi's Kabir Nagar area on Wednesday evening, police said.

Mohammad Ehsan sustained stab injuries and was immediately shifted to GTB Hospital for treatment, they said.

The incident occurred around 7.15 pm and upon receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area.

Teams from the Crime Branch and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called in for inspection and evidence collection.

The police said the motive behind the attack is yet to be ascertained and further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ NB