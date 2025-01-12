Boy stabbed to death in Latur, one person detained; kin agitate, gherao cops

Latur, Jan 12 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was found murdered in Maharashtra's Latur district on Sunday, after which his kin and others protested seeking immediate arrest of the culprits, a police official said.

Advertisment

Ritesh Ravindra Giri and his three friends had gathered on Saturday evening at a farm in Kamalpur village in Ausa tehsil here but he did not return home at night, the official said.

"The family mounted a search and one of the friends who was at the farm confessed to killing Giri with a sharp weapon. He also told the family the body was hidden beneath a pile of soybeans at the farm. They alerted Bhada police, which recovered Giri's body from the spot this friend had spoken about," the official said.

"Giri's body has been sent for post mortem. He was stabbed multiple times. The process of registering a case is underway," he added.

Advertisment

One person has been detained in this connection and further probe is underway, Superintendent of Police Somay Munde said.

Meanwhile, agitated kin and others mobbed Bhada police station assistant inspector Rahulkumar Bhol seeking immediate arrest of the culprits.

A unit of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and local police have been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, another official said.

Advertisment

Ausa Deputy Superintendent of Police Kumar Choudhary visited the scene and reviewed the situation, he added. PTI COR BNM