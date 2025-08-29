Boy stabs 15-year-old girl to death in Nagpur; detained

Nagpur, Aug 29 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was murdered in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Friday afternoon allegedly by a boy just a year elder to her, a police official said.

The victim was walking to her house with two friends when the accused, a resident of Rambagh, stopped her and attacked her with a sharp weapon near St Anthony School, the Ajni police station official said.

"She collapsed after being stabbed multiple times and was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. The 16-year-old accused, who fled from the spot, was apprehended later and has been detained. A probe is underway to find out why he committed this crime," the official said. PTI COR BNM