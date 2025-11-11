Boy stabs man for refusing to give him 'bidi' in Delhi's Pandav Nagar

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy reportedly high on marijuana was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar after he refused to give him a 'bidi', police on Tuesday said.

The incident came to light on Monday morning when an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) team noticed a pack of dogs gathered near the bushes on Noida Link Road.

On checking, the team found a man lying unconscious with stab wounds on his abdomen and chest, police said.

The man, later identified as Krishna Sahani, a resident of Delhi, was rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where timely medical intervention saved his life, police said.

On regaining consciousness, Sahani told police that a boy attacked him for refusing to give him a bidi.

"In a fit of rage, the juvenile stabbed him multiple times and dumped him in the bushes before fleeing," a police officer said.

Police apprehended the boy from Sanjay Lake Garden, where he was sleeping.

A blood-stained knife allegedly used in the crime was found on him, the officer said. During questioning, the boy revealed that he is a class 8 dropout and a habitual drug user.

"He had been under the influence of ganja at the time of the incident. After an argument with Sahani, he fetched a knife from his house and attacked him with the intention to kill," the officer said.