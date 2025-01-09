Boy stripped by mob in Indore: Take strict action, MP CM tells cops

Indore, Jan 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday asked police to take strict action in a case in which a minor boy was stripped by a mob that barged into his house here.

The police have registered an FIR and nine accused have been identified on the basis of CCTV footage and investigation, Yadav said in a statement.

"Six accused have been arrested. They have all been charged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," the CM said.

The incident took place on January 4 when a mob of at least 25 persons barged into his house, vandalised it and assaulted his kin, a police official said.

They stripped the boy, he added.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, the official said, adding the incident was the fallout of a dispute between two persons. PTI HWP LAL BNM