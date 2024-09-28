Boy suffers electric shock, burn wounds as he touches live wire; hospitalised

Thane, Sep 28 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy suffered a severe electric shock after coming in contact with a high-tension electricity cable at Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district, and was hospitalised, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on September 11, they said.

"The boy came in contact with a live wire above the shed at an event venue. He suffered a severe shock and burn injuries on his back, abdomen, legs and other parts. He was rushed to a local hospital, and is currently undergoing treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU)," an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by his mother, the police registered a case against the local civic officials and staffers of the Maharashtra Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) on the charge of negligence, he said, adding that a probe was on. PTI COR NP