Boy takes bullet to his shoulder in Delhi's Rohini; police suspect stray firing

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy sustained a gunshot injury in a suspected stray firing incident in northwest Delhi's Vijay Vihar area, police said on Friday.

A PCR call was received around 11.30 pm on February 16 regarding firing at a house in the locality, an officer said.

"Police teams rushed to the house where they found a boy who had suffered a bullet injury on his left shoulder while standing outside his residence," he said.

In his statement to the police, the boy said he heard a sound similar to that of a firecracker and immediately felt a burning sensation in his shoulder. He did not see who fired the shot and had no enmity with anyone in the area.

During inspection of the spot, no empty cartridge or any material was recovered. The injured was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to his medical report, a bullet was found lodged in his left shoulder. His condition is said to be stable.

A forensics team and a mobile crime unit examined the scene to collect evidence. Based on the statement of the injured and medical findings, an FIR has been registered at Vijay Vihar police station and further investigation is on.

Police said efforts are underway to ascertain the source of the firing and to identify and apprehend the persons responsible.