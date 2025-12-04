Boy tied to bed in state-run hostel in Odisha's Balasore; parents had suggested it, say officials

Balasore (Odisha) Nov 4 (PTI) A nine-year-old tribal student was found tied to his bed in a state-run school hostel in Odisha’s Balasore district, triggering public resentment after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The authenticity of the video, however, could not be verified by PTI.

The incident took place at Begunia UGUP School in Nilgiri block.

After the video drew the attention of the district administration on Thursday, a senior official visited the run by the Tribal Welfare Department.

"We found the class 4 student chained to a bed. We recorded the statements of the headmaster, hostel superintendent and teachers. They claimed that the boy was chained following suggestions by his parents," Balasore sub-collector Madusmita Samantray said.

School authorities claimed the boy was restrained to prevent him from frequently fleeing the hostel and returning home.

The boy's mother, Lili Singh, defended the act and said they had requested the school authorities to keep her son chained as he often fled from the hostel.

"We counseled him several times, but the boy did not understand. Therefore, the school was requested to keep him tied and free only during school hours," the mother said. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB