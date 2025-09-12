Boy undergoes rare scarless heart valve replacement

Bengaluru, Sept 12 (PTI) A new invasive surgical technique has made it possible for an 11-year-old boy with a leaking heart valve to get a replacement only with a two-inch incision in the armpit.

Doctors at Fortis Hospital here, who performed the rare, minimally invasive surgery said traditionally valves can be replaced with open-heart surgeries to cut open the chest bone, leaving permanent scars.

“In this child’s case, we used a small cut under the arm, avoiding any bone cutting,” said Dr Sudarshan G T, Additional Director, Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road.

According to him, the minimally invasive surgical technique called transaxillary aortic valve offers advantages like reduced postoperative pain and faster recovery compared to traditional open chest surgery.

“This method not only reduces the risk of infection and pain but also ensures faster healing and a much better cosmetic outcome, especially important for young patients,” added the doctor.

In India, minimally invasive valve surgeries account for just two to three per cent of all cardiac procedures, making this case a rare milestone in paediatric cardiac care, said a press release issued by Fortis Hospital.