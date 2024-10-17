Boy washed away in drain in Karnataka

Haveri (Karnataka), Oct 17 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy was washed away in a drain in the district headquarter town of Haveri on Thursday morning, police said.

Nivedith Basavaraj slipped into the drain as he stepped on the missing slab and was washed away by the rain water.

The incident took place this morning in front of the Office of the Superintendent of Police, they said.

Search operations were carried out by teams of Fire Safety and Emergency Services and the local police.

Residents alleged that they complained to the Municipal authorities several times about the missing slabs several times but to no avail.

This callousness finally claimed a life, they rued. PTI GMS ROH