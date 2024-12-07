Boy who suffocated at Pushpa 2 theatre in Hyderabad shows improvement, still critical

Hyderabad, Dec. 7 (PTI) The eight-year-old boy, who suffocated and fell unconscious as crowds jostled at a theatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', is showing signs of improvement in certain aspects, though his condition remains critical, doctors said on Saturday.

The boy’s 35-year-old mother died of asphyxiation in the incident which took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint filed by the deceased woman's family.

"(The boy) continues to remain critical but is showing signs of improvement in certain aspects - need of ventilatory support has reduced in terms of oxygen concentration and pressure, dose of inotropes required to maintain blood circulation could be reduced, fever intensity and number of spikes have reduced, he is tolerating feeds given by the nasogastric tube after gradually increasing its quantity," the hospital said in a statement.

His sensorium still remains altered and he is not conscious yet. His blood investigations have shown improving trends. He is being treated in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with close monitoring, it further said.

Meanwhile, Aullu Arjun, in a press conference, reiterated that he would stand by the bereaved family. PTI GDK ADB