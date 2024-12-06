Boy who suffocated in crowd at Pushpa 2 theatre in Hyderabad still in critical condition

Hyderabad: An eight-year-old boy, who suffocated and fell unconscious as crowds jostled at a theatre during the premiere show of actor Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule, still remains in critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him said on Friday.

The boy’s 35-year-old mother died of asphyxiation in the incident which took place on Wednesday night when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre here to have a glimpse of the actor.

The city police have registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family.

“(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. Child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further,” the hospital said in a statement.

The boy who was brought to the hospital in a semi conscious state after receiving CPR from police and bystanders on Wednesday presented with low oxygen saturation and irregular breathing, requiring immediate intubation and ventilation, it said.

Currently he is on mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures, it added. When contacted Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) told PTI that the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident. Meanwhile, a proposed press conference by the Pushpa 2 team today was cancelled without assigning any reason.