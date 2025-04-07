Boyce Avenue returns to Bengaluru: ''It’s our staple in India''

Bengaluru, Apr 7 (PTI) Bengaluru is not new to us, said Boyce Avenue bandmate Daniel Enrique Manzano. The Florida-based band, formed with his brothers Alejandro Luis Manzano and Fabian Rafael Manzano, had first performed in the IT hub nearly a decade ago, in 2016.

"We loved it. And because of the pandemic, we weren’t able to go back until February 2023. Now we’re returning, and we hope to keep coming back every couple of years," Manzano told PTI over Zoom.

When in India, Bengaluru is always a staple for us, he added. "There’s something about Bengaluru; I think people here really appreciate our music," he said.

On April 11, Boyce Avenue will once again perform in Bengaluru.

Boyce Avenue is one of the original YouTube sensations. With over 16 million subscribers and seven billion views, the band has carved out a unique space in the crowded music scene.

But the journey wasn’t always smooth. Manzano recalled how he and his brothers, who got into music very late in their lives, struggled to come up with a band name when they started their musical journey around 2007.

Finally, drawing inspiration from their childhood, he said they combined the names of two streets they grew up on—Boyce Street and Flores Avenue—to create Boyce Avenue.

"We didn’t want to be the ‘Boyce Street Boys’ because, well, there’s already the Backstreet Boys," Manzano laughed.

Though they do have original songs, Boyce Avenue is best known for their covers—stripped-down, acoustic versions of popular hits. In fact, their seamless blend of originals and covers has become a defining feature of their career.

And unlike some musicians, the band has no problem performing covers even after two decades, said Manzano.

"Covers are their own art form," he explained.

"With originals, you’re sharing a piece of yourself—your lyrics, your message. With covers, you’re reinterpreting someone else’s work, adding your own emotion and style." He admitted that early on, covers were sometimes looked down upon as “lesser” than original music, but perceptions have changed.

"Now, most people understand that it’s a skill in itself to be able to do a cover. From our perspective, we’ve always enjoyed doing covers. It’s how we learned to play music, and it’s something we’ve always loved doing. So, our feelings about it have never changed, even though I think its acceptance has increased over time," he said.

While originals are more personal, they’re also more stressful to create. Over time, Manzano said they realised covers let them experiment with arrangements and build connection through familiar songs.

"We used to play more originals, but we haven’t done a new album or an original song in a long time. I think we’re at a point in our career where we just want everyone to sing along and have a good time at the shows," added Manzano.

Initially, when they started, they assumed that for people to enjoy and sing along, it had to be chart-busting numbers. But once they realised their strengths, Manzano said there was no need for them to chase chart-toppers.

"I'd say that in the first five years of our career, about half the songs we covered were ones charting at the time. Now, I'd say we probably cover only one or two songs a year that are actually in the charts," he added.

Manzano said they have developed, over the years, an instinct for what does and doesn’t make sense for them to cover. For instance, he pointed out that he would never dare cover Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.” "It’s so different and quirky that I just don’t think it’s something we would ever cover," he added. But there is no strict formula, he insisted.

"We don’t strictly cover only what’s popular, but at the same time, we would rarely cover a song that’s not popular," added Manzano.

Despite the ever-changing music industry, their clarity about what they are good at has worked in their favour, said Manzano.

"We’re like a rock in the middle of a stream," he said.

"The industry flows around us, but we stay grounded in who we are," he added.

As for playing in India again, Manzano said he couldn't wait and recalled being impressed by the energy of the crowd.

"Cultures are different, and everybody experiences music in a different way. None of it is right, and none of it is wrong. But there are a lot of places where people just sort of sit or stand and respectfully listen to the music and are very introspective about the experience," said Manzano.

In India, he explained, people want to sing, dance, move, and let the artists know they’re having a good time.

"And honestly, that’s our favorite type of energy," said Manzano.

After Bengaluru, Boyce Avenue will perform in Mumbai on April 12 and in Pune on April 13.