`Boycott' of cabinet meeting by Shinde group ministers is insult to state: Aaditya

Mumbai, Nov 18 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday slammed the ministers of the rival Sena faction for `boycotting' a meeting of the Maharashtra cabinet, saying it was a selfish act and an "insult" to the people.

Chandrakant Khaire, another Sena (UBT) leader, claimed that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had sidelined Sena ministers.

Ahead of civic elections, Shiv Sena ministers in the BJP-led Mahayuti government on Tuesday stayed away from the weekly cabinet meeting as they were apparently irked by the BJP inducting Sena workers in Thane district. Only Sena chief and deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended the meeting.

In a post on X, Aaditya Thackeray claimed the Shinde-led party was upset as the BJP was trying to split it, and there were also issues regarding seat allocation for the coming local body polls.

"But boycotting a cabinet meeting for their selfish interests is an insult to Maharashtra and its people! Cabinet meetings are meant to solve the people's issues, not to handle your petty squabbles!" Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the sulking of Shiv Sena ministers was affecting the people of Maharashtra.

Khaire, a former MP, said a feud had started among the ruling allies, and claimed that "CM Fadnavis has reportedly halted all the works initiated by the Shinde faction." "Several Shinde group leaders approach Fadnavis, but he does not entertain any of them. Fadnavis will surely teach them a lesson," he added.

The Sena (UBT) leader also said that Shinde was now realizing the mistake of breaking away from Uddhav Thackeray, adding, "Shinde left Thackeray by taking away 40 MLAs. Now, the people who are with him will leave Shinde."