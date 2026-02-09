Boyfriend, 2 associates sent to judicial custody in husband's murder case in Sriganganar

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Police sent three men to judicial custody on Monday, a week since a woman allegedly orchestrated the killing of her husband by conspiring with her long-time boyfriend and two accomplices in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar, an official said.

Police said that while the accused wife, Anju was already under judicial custody, her boyfriend Sanjay and the two associates – Rohit and Badal – were under police remand.

The three accused were produced before the magistrate on Monday afternoon and were subsequently sent to judicial custody in Anupgarh sub-jail, the official said.

The incident occurred on the night of January 30 when Ashish Kumar (27), a resident of 1 KLM village in the Rawla area, went for his daily walk with his wife after dinner.

His 23-year-old wife orchestrated his murder just three months after their marriage by conspiring with Sanjay, his cousin Rohit and their friend Badal.

Police had said that Ashish was allegedly attacked with sticks on a deserted stretch of the road near the village, and later strangled with a muffler when he did not succumb immediately.

What initially appeared to be a case of robbery and murder was later found to be a pre-planned murder, investigators had said.

Anjali had been in a relationship with Sanjay for the past six to seven years and was unhappy with her arranged marriage to Ashish on October 30 last year. Her family was aware of the affair, police had said.

The woman and Sanjay studied at the same college in Sri Ganganagar, where their relationship developed. After marriage, she allegedly wanted to pursue an MA in Sri Ganganagar to continue meeting Sanjay, but her husband opposed it, leading to resentment.

Investigations had revealed that 16 days before the murder, Anjali visited her parental home in Sadulshahar, where she and Sanjay allegedly finalised the plan to kill her husband.

Ashish had joined as a private school teacher just three days before his death, police had said. PTI SDA OZ OZ